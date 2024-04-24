(MENAFN- Mid-East)

More than 4,200 Emirati youth participated and were interviewed by more than 83 companies.

The exhibition is an effective platform to familiarize Emirati talent with the importance of the industrial sector and available opportunities.

It provided more than 800 job opportunities for Emiratis, including 150 job opportunities for people of determination.

The ministry and its partners will continue to launch similar initiatives to enhance the participation of Emirati talent in the industrial and advanced technology sector.

The exhibition reflects integration between partners and harnessing capabilities for nationals to secure jobs in the private sector, especially in value-added fields.

Through ADNOC's ICV program, we will continue to create high skilled private sector job opportunities for UAE Nationals that enable them to contribute to the UAE's industrial and economic growth.

Abu Dhabi-UAE second edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) and Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), and ADNOC from April 21 to 23 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, concluded yesterday. The first-of-its-kind exhibition offers industry and advanced technology career opportunities, as well as immediate interviews, for local talent.

More than 4,200 Emirati youth from across the UAE participated in the second edition, which provided more than 10 thousand immediate interviews, in more than 83 companies operating in the national advanced industry and technology sector. The second edition of the exhibition announced 800 job opportunities, including 150 jobs for Emirati people of determination in private companies.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said:“The exhibition is organized in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, under the National In Country Value (ICV) Program, and in turn promotes the Make it in the Emirates initiative. It is in line with the ministry's objectives to enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector, as well as its growth and contribution to economic diversification and sustainable economic development. The exhibition is an integrated platform bringing together government partners, the private sector, training entities and jobseekers to provide opportunities based on the needs of companies.

His Excellency added:“This year's exhibition aimed to offer more than 800 immediate-hire jobs, in addition to diverse training programs that directly relate to jobseeker interviews. This contributes to enabling Emirati talent to secure industrial and service sector jobs, as these interviews align the requirements of companies with jobseeker skills.”

“At the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, we are confident in the scientific, academic and competitive capabilities of Emirati talent. Through the exhibition, we are investing in enhancing their professional capabilities to support the national strategic direction. The event introduced Emirati youth to the importance of the national industrial sector, as well as opportunities for professional growth and development, helping to harmonize national talent's capabilities with job market requirements.”

He added:“The ministry will continue to launch similar initiatives to enhance the participation of Emirati talent in industry and advanced technology, a key sector contributing to the UAE's GDP, in line with its efforts to become a global hub for sustainable and advanced industries.”

His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) said:“The Council, in line with the directives and support of our leadership, considers Emiratization in the private sector to be of strategic importance. We work in cooperation with our partners such as the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and ADNOC to support these efforts by providing incentives to companies to drive Emiratization and promote the skills of our local talent.”

He added:“The results of the second edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition reflect a key, positive impact, not only in the number of jobs offered and secured by our youth, but also on the new generation's views on job fairs in response to the immediate hiring and train-to-hire opportunities provided, aligning their potential with industrial and service company requirements.”

His Excellency noted:“The second edition of the exhibition saw a turnout of more than 4,200 Emiratis, compared to 3,000 in the previous edition. Over 80 major companies conducted interviews with local talent, which reflects integration between partners and harnessing capabilities for nationals to secure jobs in the private sector, especially in value-added fields such as industry and advanced technology.”

He continued:“We appreciate the efforts of all partners who contributed to these positive results, which supports us in achieving our national objectives of promoting Emiratization in the private sector and equipping our youth with the skills required in the job market. We call on companies to offer further rewarding career opportunities to support the UAE's economic growth.”

Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial and Corporate Support, said:“ADNOC is proud to have supported the second edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition which provided an important platform for leading companies in the private sector to recruit UAE Nationals and offer them pathways to build successful careers. Through ADNOC's ICV program, we will continue to create high skilled private sector job opportunities for UAE Nationals that enable them to contribute to the UAE's industrial and economic growth, as we work towards a lower carbon future.”

The Industrialists Program:

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launched the Industrialist Program last year as part of MoIAT's efforts to support the growth and development of the national industrial sector by upskilling national talent and enabling them to secure career opportunities. The first edition of the exhibition was held in October 2023, with the participation of more than 3,000 Emirati youth. The event succeeded in creating more than 500 job opportunities for Emirati talent in more than 73 companies in addition to training opportunities provided by the ministry's partners.

