Russia's Bashkortostan Hopes To Develop Trade Operations With Azerbaijan

The Republic of Bashkortostan (Russia) counts on the developmentof trade operations with Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister,Minister of Agriculture of the Republic Ilshat Fazrakhmanov said atthe Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan business forum, Azernews reports.

“We came here with the hope of long-term cooperation, so thatthe business circles of Bashkortostan and Azerbaijan would findeach other. This is a two-way street. We are ready to exportBashkir products to Azerbaijan and organize imports intoBashkortostan of goods not produced in our Republic,” saidFazrakhmanov.

He added that the geographic location of Bashkortostan makes itpossible to expand the geography of supplies of products fromAzerbaijan to nearby regions (Chelny, St. Petersburg, Izhevsk,etc.).

Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in AzerbaijanRuslan Mirsayapov, in turn, said that the delegation ofBashkortostan arrived in Azerbaijan with the aim of expandingcooperation.

“The delegation arrived with good proposals for the supply ofnon-energy products and in the hope of finding partners here,” henoted.