Germany conducts big-scale army exercises close to Russian border

(MENAFN) Germany has initiated large-scale military maneuvers near the Russian border, with over 3,000 military personnel participating in the Grand Quadriga 2024 drills launched in Lithuania. These exercises are part of the broader Steadfast Defender 24 series of NATO exercises, spanning several months since late January.



Taking place in Lithuania, which shares borders with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and Belarus, the Grand Quadriga 2024 drills come amid heightened tensions in the region. Earlier this month, Berlin deployed an advanced military team to Lithuania as part of plans to station a full-strength armor brigade permanently in the Baltic country. This move has been met with criticism from Moscow, which has described it as a threat necessitating "special measures" in response.



The Grand Quadriga 2024 exercise, scheduled to conclude in late May, involves the deployment of 200 pieces of German military equipment, including Leopard tanks, Puma, and Boxer infantry fighting vehicles. According to the Lithuanian military, the exercise focuses on the movement of two divisions from the Central European region to the Eastern region.



The Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, outlined that its armored division would be transported by various means, including boat, rail, and road, to Lithuania. Once there, the troops will engage in defense and counter-offensive exercises on allied territory.



Concurrently, Lithuania is hosting several other military drills, including Saber Strike, Brave Griffin 2024/II, and Thunder Strike, all under the umbrella of NATO's Steadfast Defender 24 initiative. These exercises are touted as the largest NATO drills in decades, involving approximately 90,000 troops from all 32 member states, as highlighted by Supreme Allied Commander for Europe Christopher Cavoli.

