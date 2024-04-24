Where Are The Two Crore Jobs That Were Promised, Asks Congress Chief Kharge As Kerala Prepares To Vote

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 24 (IANS) AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the BJP and the Prime Minister during an interaction with the media at the Congress' headquarters in Kerala.

Kharge has been in Kerala for the last two days and is travelling across the state addressing election rallies in the run up to polling on April 26.

“PM Modi has been speaking of 'Modi guarantee' all the time, but his guarantee is not to implement whatever he gives,” said Kharge.

Kharge pointed out that the BJP knows things are slipping and hence PM Modi now says he will get over 400 seats.

“He has forgotten everything he said in 2014 and in 2019. Where are the two crore jobs that the PM promised. He said he will bring all the black money which the Congress kept outside,” said Kharge.

Kharge said that the BJP has a big laundry and all who are put in that laundry, come out clean.

“There are chief ministers, ministers and Rajya Sabha members,” said Kharge.

Kharge said while they were fighting unemployment, the BJP just doesn't care and inflation is high too.

Then turning on the BJP candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister of State, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Congress chief said,“We in Karnataka know him well as he has done nothing in 18 years.

“He is against Shashi Tharoor who I know performs well in Parliament. He is our person when issues regarding external affairs are discussed in Parliament,” said Kharge.

Then attacking BJP leaders he said none of them ever took part in the freedom struggle of the country and Congress leaders like late Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave their life for the country.

“The people are with us and there are huge numbers of invisible voters behind us,” added Kharge.

He added that in Kerala it's going to be a clean Twenty-20 for the Congress-led UDF.

Kerala goes to the polls on Friday to elect 20 new Lok Sabha members.