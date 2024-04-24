FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 Welcomes An Expected 60,000 Local And International Visitors To Celebrate Asia's Largest International F&B Showcase

FHA Seminar

Four days of seminars, thought-leadership, and content by industry leaders, research companies, educational institutions, and key sponsors. Attendees will learn about the latest food innovation trends, technological advancement, business, sustainability, and skills needed to succeed in the competitive F&B landscape. As part of the FHA Seminar, ACI-NYP will bring a series of workshops and seminars by leading professors and educators.



Key speakers and seminar schedule can be found here:



Halal Seminar

In collaboration with Warees Halal, the Halal Seminar will provide a comprehensive overview of the Halal business landscape, emerging trends in the Halal food industry, and Halal standards through engaging case studies, presentations, and panel discussions.



Key speakers and seminar schedule can be found here:

