Amir Discusses Bilateral Ties, Praises Nepalese Community In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and His Excellency Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister of friendly Nepal, held a session of official talks in the capital, Kathmandu, today, April 24, 2024.

At the beginning of the session, the Prime Minister of Nepal welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, and the historic visit of His Highness as the first Arab leader to visit Nepal, which reflects the depth of relations between the two countries, further looking forward to working with His Highness to enhance mutual cooperation and advance relations to broader levels.



For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his deep thanks to the Nepalese Prime Minister for the warm welcome and hospitality received by His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of the visit in light of the distinguished relations between the two countries, hoping that its results will contribute to consolidating bilateral cooperation relations in various fields, for the benefit of the two countries and the two friendly peoples, praising the Nepali community residing in the State of Qatar and its contribution to various development areas in the country.

During the session, the two sides also discussed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries, ways to enhance and develop them, and discussed the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest.

The session was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, His Excellency Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies Members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

It was also attended from Nepal's side by His Excellency Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, His Excellency Hit Bahadur Tamang, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Her Excellency Rekha Sharma, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and His Excellency Dol Prasad Aryal, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security, Her Excellency Sumana Shrestha, Minister of Education, Science and Technology, His Excellency Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Minister of Youth and Sports, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the Nepalese Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a group of topics of common interest.

The Prime Minister of Nepal held a luncheon in honor of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation.