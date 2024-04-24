Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo John To Make Grand Re-Entry In-House; Watch Promo

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss Malayalam will soon reach its 50th day. Some of the contestants have already won the audience's favor while some won a negative impression. Among them, Sijo was the one who got attention from the first day of the show.

The Asianet has released the promo of the latest episode, where Sijo is coming back to the Bigg Boss house. The Bigg Boss has prepared a grand welcome to Sijo.







Rocky got into a physical fight with Sijo John. Rocky and Sijo were spotted having a furious dispute, and Rocky cautioned Sijo not to touch him. Rocky eventually lost his cool and beat at Sijo's chin, leaving everyone in the house astonished.

Following this, Bigg Boss expelled Roky from the show and Sijo underwent major surgeries.

Sijo John is a renowned YouTuber best known for his channel Sijo Talks, where he frequently discusses current events and societal concerns. The contender is a well-known figure on social media, and his followers frequently show their adoration.