Japan, S-Korea accuse N-Korea of projectile firing

(MENAFN) Officials from Japan and South Korea have condemned North Korea's recent launch of several ballistic missiles into the sea, sparking concerns over regional stability and security.



According to reports from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles were fired from the vicinity of Pyongyang towards the Sea of Japan, traveling approximately 300 kilometers before landing in the sea. South Korean military officials have labeled the incident as "a clear provocation," highlighting the potential threat it poses to the Korean Peninsula's stability.



Similarly, Japan's Defense Ministry confirmed the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea, which landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. While the Japanese Coast Guard reported no damage, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office promised further updates following the analysis of available information.



The recent missile launches mark the fourth such test conducted by North Korea this year, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap. In April, Pyongyang fired what is believed to be a new type of solid-propellant intermediate-range projectile, raising concerns about its potential to deploy hypersonic glide vehicles. Additionally, North Korean state media previously highlighted the development of a new anti-aircraft weapon and tested a new warhead for a cruise missile.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's announcement in January of a policy shift away from seeking peaceful reunification with South Korea further complicates the region's geopolitical landscape. The continued missile tests by North Korea underscore the challenges facing efforts to maintain peace and security in Northeast Asia.

