Stoltenberg claims NATO associates possess army personnel in Kiev

(MENAFN) In an interview with MSNBC News, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg revealed that several NATO member states have military advisers stationed at their embassies in Ukraine, offering advice to Kiev amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. Stoltenberg clarified that while there are no plans for a NATO combat presence in Ukraine, military personnel from member countries are providing support and guidance from their diplomatic missions.



Stoltenberg's comments come in the wake of speculation regarding potential increases in military support for Ukraine. The Pentagon has indicated that the United States is considering deploying additional advisers to its embassy in Kiev, with a focus on logistical assistance and maintenance of United States-supplied weapons systems. However, Stoltenberg emphasized that any assistance provided by NATO allies is advisory in nature, rather than direct involvement in combat operations.



Despite discussions among European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, about the possibility of NATO intervention in Ukraine, the alliance has maintained its stance of non-participation in the conflict. Stoltenberg reiterated NATO's position, emphasizing that while support is being provided, the alliance is not directly engaged in combat activities in Ukraine.



Stoltenberg also commented on the recent passage of a USD61 billion aid package for Ukraine by the United States House of Representatives, acknowledging the significance of the assistance but underscoring the detrimental impact of delays in its approval. He noted that the prolonged political wrangling over the aid package has had tangible consequences on the battlefield, with Ukrainian forces facing significant challenges due to ammunition shortages and being outgunned by Russian-backed forces.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has raised concerns about the impact of dwindling American aid on the front lines, warning of the potential for defeat if delays in assistance continue. The passage of the aid package represents a critical step in addressing Ukraine's urgent needs for weapons and support in its ongoing struggle against Russian aggression.

