Fairmont Doha Launches Fairmont Gold Programme

Doha, Qatar: Five-star Fairmont Doha has announced the launch of Fairmont Gold, a“hotel within a hotel” where exceptional service is elevated to create an exclusive, personalised experience from check-in to check-out and beyond.

Whether travelling for business or pleasure, Fairmont Gold embraces a consistently high quality of personalised service and exclusivity, that is designed to cater to the needs and expectations of discerning travellers.

Fairmont Gold guests will have exclusive access to the Fairmont Gold Lounge, a serene sanctuary where they can unwind in privacy and luxury. The lounge offers a wealth of amenities, including complimentary breakfast, which is all served in an elegant ambiance conducive to relaxation and productivity.

The Lounge will ensure all guests feel immediately at home, where they are well looked after by a specially trained, dedicated Fairmont Gold team who pride themselves on their service intimacy and discretion.

Guests will also have access to the dedicated Fairmont Gold pool, exclusively for Fairmont Gold guests, which has its own dining area and offers unrivalled panoramic views of the Gulf and city, under a canopy of palm trees.

Fairmont Gold is more than just a designated area in a large hotel with better service and amenities. While Fairmont Gold does offer both upgraded amenities and an enhanced level of service, it is also designed to be a home away from home, with intimate spaces meant for living, working and thriving.

Central to the Fairmont Gold experience is the dedication to personalised service. Guests will enjoy the attentive care of a dedicated concierge team, committed to fulfilling every request and anticipating every need. Whether arranging bespoke excursions, securing exclusive dining reservations, or attending to any special requirements, the Fairmont Gold concierge is poised to ensure a flawless and unforgettable stay.

The dedicated concierge team put guests first by discovering their preferences before their stay as well as touching base with them during their stay. The Fairmont Gold team make sure they know who their guests are and what they'd like to experience, even if they don't yet know it themselves.

“At Fairmont Doha, we continuously strive to exceed the expectations of our discerning guests by offering experiences that resonate with sophistication and exclusivity,” said Anna Olsson, Executive Commercial Director of Raffles and Fairmont Doha.“The introduction of Fairmont Gold represents our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and personalised attention, setting a new standard for hospitality in Doha.”

Enhancements included in a Fairmont Gold membership: A global concierge that can be contacted remotely ahead of booking and throughout guests stay; pre-arrival questionnaire to determine guest's preferences; personal amenities based on guest's requirements from exercise equipment, to curling irons to guide books; an on-site dedicated Fairmont Gold contact; advanced reservations on guest's favourite pool loungers or favourite restaurant table; exclusive menus at all Fairmont Doha restaurants; invitations to exclusive social events; curated libraries; exclusive tours; and branded mementos.