Qatar Post Wins EMS, Customer Service Awards

Doha: Qatar Post has won the Bronze-level award as the best country in the international Express Mail Service (EMS), along with the Customer Service award, which was awarded to 28 countries, including Qatar, out of 192 countries, as part of the annual results issued by the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and achieved by members of the International Express Mail Service Cooperative in 2023.

The awards were handed at the UPU International Bureau in Berne, by the UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki, and UPU EMS Cooperative chair Patrick Richon, Qatar Post said in a statement yesterday.

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Post Hamad Al Fahida said:“We are proud of Qatar Post's win of the International Express Mail and Customer Service awards for the second consecutive year, and our recognition among the best postal service providers.”“These awards reaffirm our continuous commitment to providing the highest levels of service to our valued customers, and we will remain committed to enhancing and continuously developing our services. We emphasize Qatar Post's dedication and excellence in providing postal services and continuously improving performance standards,” Al Fahida added.