Jordan-Iraq Economic Summit To Foster Financial, Commercial Collaboration In May

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- The Jordan-Iraq Economic Forum, dedicated to fostering financial, industrial, and commercial collaborations, is scheduled to commence on May 5th, with a focal point for regional economic dialogue.Organized by the Iraqi Business Council in Amman, the event has garnered considerable official attention and widespread participation from key stakeholders in both the public and private sectors across the two countries and the wider region.Announced in a statement by the council on Wednesday, the Forum, organized in conjunction with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and Amman Chamber of Commerce, is set to take place at the King Hussein Convention Center located in the Dead Sea region. Anticipated attendees include Jordanian and Iraqi ministers of Industry and Electricity, as well as business leaders, investors, and representatives from Arab and international corporations.Contributing entities to the Forum include the National Investment Commission of Iraq, the Federation of Arab Businessmen, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, and the International Finance Corporation, among others. Also participating are key Jordanian bodies such as the Information and Communication Technology Companies Association (INTAJ), the Iraqi Private Banks Association, the Association of Banks of Jordan, Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), and the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group.Over two days, the Forum, convened by the council, will feature a comprehensive program including company exhibitions and bilateral meetings with decision-makers from both Iraq and Jordan. The event coincides with Jordan's commemoration of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II's reign.Key themes for discussion during the Forum's sessions will include highlighting investment opportunities in both Jordan and Iraq, exploring trade and industrial prospects, outlining economic modernization strategies, and spotlighting investment potentials within Jordan's free and development zones.Furthermore, sessions will delve into the pivotal role of the banking sector in facilitating financial support across various industries including energy, mining, transportation, and infrastructure. They will also address the involvement of international institutions in providing financial backing for investment endeavors and showcase success stories from Jordanian and Iraqi investment enterprises.The overarching goal of the Forum is to promote regional integration through the establishment of economic ties, foster collaboration across diverse sectors, forge enduring partnerships, facilitate sustainable collaborations, deepen mutual understanding among participating nations, and collectively envision a prosperous economic future for the region.