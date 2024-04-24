Russians Shell 24 Settlements In Kherson Region In Past Day, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 24 localities in the Kherson region over the past day, killing one person and wounding five others.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Kherson, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Sadove, Poniativka, Yantarne, Tomyna Balka, Mylove, Tiahynka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Novooleksandrivka, Lvove, Kizomys, Novokairy, Krynytsia, Kozatske, Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Novovorontsovka, Mykhailivka, Stanislav, Kachkarivka and Olhivka came under enemy attacks.

Russia'slosses in Ukraine up to about 461,940 troops

The invaders hit residential areas of towns and villages, damaging, in particular, a multi-storey building and 14 private houses. Critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, a gas station, outbuildings, a garage, private cars and gas pipelines were hit.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces launched 5 missile attacks, 77 air strikes, and 76 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas in the past day.