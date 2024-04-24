China's Job Market Stable, 3.03 Mln New Urban Jobs Added In Q1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's job market remained generally stable in the firstquarter of 2024, with a total of 3.03 million new urban jobscreated during the period, official data showed Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and SocialSecurity, the country's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at5.2 percent in March, and the employment situation remainedgenerally stable.

Calling it "a good start" for the year, Chen Yongjia, anofficial with the ministry, said the employment situation hasremained generally stable, with main employment indicators stayingsteady in the first quarter.

Chen attributed the stable performance to the country's economicrecovery and the government's policies to stabilize growth andpromote high-quality development.

As the country's economy continues to improve, there arefavorable conditions for the country to boost employment further,he told a press conference.

The country set an annual target of creating more than 12million new urban jobs by 2024 and aimed to keep the surveyed urbanjobless rate at around 5.5 percent this year.

Chen said the country will continue efforts to expand employmentchannels and foster new employment growth areas such as advancedmanufacturing, digital economy, and silver economy.