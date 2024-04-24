General Staff: 101 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 101 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian forces launched 5 missile attacks, 77 air strikes, and 76 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Over the past day, the enemy launched air strikes on Hremyach in the Chernihiv region; Kupiansk, Hlushkivka, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Ivanivka, Pivnichne, Ocheretyne, New York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Selydove, Karlivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske, Urozhaine, Krasnohorivka and Pobeda in the Donetsk region and Krynky in the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 17 enemy manpower clusters and one anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian missile troops struck one enemy UAV ground control station, one weapons and military equipment concentration area, two manpower concentration areas, one air defense system, and three other important enemy targets