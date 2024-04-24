EU Urges International Donors To Restart Aid To Palestinian UN Agency, UNRWA

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





BRUSSELS, April 24 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The EU has called on international donors to resume funding to Gaza's largest UN agency.

It comes after a review found that Israel had not provided evidence for its claim that thousands of UNRWA staff were members of terror groups.

Several nations halted funding to the agency after allegations that some employees took part in the Hamas attacks on Israel.

UNRWA, which provides healthcare, education and humanitarian aid to Palestinians, employs 13,000 people in Gaza.

EU humanitarian chief Janez Lenarcic welcomed Monday's report for“underlining the agency's significant number of compliance systems in place as well as recommendations for their further upgrade”.

He called on donor nations to support UNRWA, describing it as“the Palestinian refugees' lifeline”.

This was echoed by Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who hailed Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Japan and Sweden for already resuming their funding. The US and UK have not yet done so.

The deputy spokesman of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, said the government was looking closely at the report, adding“we of course continue to support UNRWA's important work, and it must continue”.

Israel has accused more than 2,135 of the agency's staff of being members of Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad – proscribed terror organisations in Israel, the UK, US and other countries. But the UN's independent review, led by France's foreign minister, said Israel was yet to provide“supporting evidence” for this claim.

While the report acknowledged UNRWA's“robust framework”, it said it needed to do more to improve its neutrality, staff vetting and transparency.

The agency insists it carries out detailed reference checks on all employees, and shares staff lists with Israel.

Israeli authorities suggest the report ignores the severity of the problem, and maintain that UNRWA has systematic links to Hamas.

The EU's plea came as the US humanitarian envoy to Gaza, David Satterfield, repeated warnings that the risk of famine throughout the Palestinian territory – especially in the north – was very high.

The catastrophic situation has been caused by the siege Israel imposed after the Oct 7 attacks.

Satterfield said Israel needed to do everything possible to stop a famine and called on more to be done to deliver aid to those in need.

So far, more than 34,000 Palestinians – mostly women and children – have been killed during Israel's military campaign in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

A separate UN investigation is looking at Israeli allegations that 12 UNRWA staff took part in the Oct 7 attacks in Israel, which saw around 1,200 people killed and about 250 taken hostage.

UNRWA fired 10 of the 12 accused staff members who were still alive in the wake of the allegations. - NNN-AGENCIES