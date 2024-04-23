Emerson Supports Interconnectivity For India's Longest Sea Bridge With Control Technology, Advanced Software

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Emerson provided a remote monitoring solution for the recently completed Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link bridge, longest sea bridge in India, with its Movicon SCADA system and PACSystemTM controllers. The systems provide remote monitoring and control of all important assets distributed across the bridge. The Movicon and PACSystem enabled connectivity will provide centralized monitoring and operation from a control room, which will aid in precision decision making and troubleshooting to enhance productivity and bridge operations.



The global technology, software and engineering leader supplied and commissioned the industrial controllers and SCADA system across the 21.8-kilometer-long, 6-lane highway bridge. The open software platform and controllers help bridge partners, Strabag Infrastructure and Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd. and Efkon India and Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, seamlessly integrate the record-breaking structure's many digital systems and assets, such as compact substations, ring main units, access control systems, diesel generator and fire detection systems, and protect them with robust cyber security. In addition, the solution will enable real time monitoring and control, data collection and analysis for metrics such as asset health, energy consumption and resource management.



The Movicon SCADA system integrated high tension (HT), 11 Kilo Volt Line SCADA assets are located at both sides of the bridge, while the PACSystem controllers are used for the building management system for the ancillary systems such as fire, sewage, lifts and water management. Movicon advanced software technology enables secure, scalable interconnectivity throughout all types of industrial environments. An open solution that configures easily to requirements and protocols, Movicon systems allow for quick, easy project design and generate enhanced graphics and data capture that can improve efficiency, energy usage and machine performance. Emerson programmable automation control (PAC) solutions build on and expand programmable logic controller capabilities and deliver a higher level of control and intelligence to the industrial edge with multiple protocol support.



The connected solution from Emerson was selected by Strabag India, a global construction company, after rigorous design reviews and approvals by the consultants.



The Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link bridge is 12th longest sea bridge in the world. Inaugurated by Shri Narendra Modi, Honorable Prime Minister of India on 12 January 2024, it connects Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.



