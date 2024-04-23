Solomon Islands PM's Party Wins Most Seats In Parliamentary Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HONIARA, Solomon Islands, Apr 24 (NNN-PINA) – The party led by the Islands' Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare, won most seats in the country's parliamentary election, with no party or political coalition, garnering an overall majority, national broadcaster, SIBC, reported today.

The Ownership, Unity and Responsibility Party (or Our Party), led by Sogavare, won 15 seats out of 50 in the new parliament, according to SIBC.

The opposition Coalition for Accountability Reform and Empowerment (CARE), which consists of the Solomon Islands Democratic Party (eight seats), the Democratic Alliance Party (four seats) and UMI for Change Party (one seat), had 13 seats altogether.

The Solomon Islands United Party secured seven members while the Solomon Islands People First Party won three seats. The Kandere Party and the Solomon Islands Party for Rural Advancement each had one member.

Meanwhile, 10 independent candidates have been elected as members of parliament.

A total of 334 candidates vied for 50 seats in the parliamentary election, which was held last Wednesday. Party-affiliated candidates outnumbered independent candidates by 219 to 115.

The formation of a new government is likely to hinge on coalition-building efforts between the major parties. Both the CARE coalition and Our Party may need to negotiate and form alliances with smaller parties or independent candidates, to secure a majority in parliament.

The presence of 10 independent candidates adds an element of unpredictability to the political scenario. Depending on their allegiances and negotiations, independent candidates could sway the balance of power during coalition talks.– NNN-PINA