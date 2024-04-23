Norway Calls On Donors To Resume Funding To UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- Norway, which chairs the International Donor Group for Palestine, called on all countries on Tuesday to resume their aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).This call came on the eve of the publication of a UN committee report confirming that Israel did not provide evidence of its accusations that UNRWA staff were involved in the events of October 7.Norway's foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide said in a statement: "I am very happy that countries such as Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Japan, and Sweden have reversed their decision and resumed their funding to UNRWA.""I would now like to call on countries that have still frozen their contributions to UNRWA to resume funding," Barth Eide added.Norway is one of the few major donor countries that decided to maintain its aid to UNRWA despite Israel's accusations that 12 employees of the UN agency were involved in the October 7 attack.