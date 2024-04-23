Ukraine's Navy Posts Footage Of Shahed Downing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Naval Forces showed its unit taking down an incoming Shahed kamikaze drone.
The video was posted by the Naval Forces' press service on social media, Ukrinform reports.
"Video of precise and skillful performance by the Ukrainian Navy forces against enemy air targets as Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were being destroyed," the report states. Read also:
Russian drone attack leaves seven injured in Odesa
The Navy noted that in the early hours of Tuesday, April 23, four Russian kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type were downed over Mykolaiv region during an air raid alert.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, air defense forces downed the entire barrage of air targets attacking Ukraine's capital Kyiv overnight Tuesday.
Photo: 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade
