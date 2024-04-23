Telangana News: Manair River Bridge That Remained Under Construction For 8 Years Collapses Amid Heavy Rain

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two concrete girders of an under-construction bridge across Manair River in Telangana's Peddapalli collapsed on Monday night following adverse weather conditions, NDTV reported on Tuesday. Authorities said no casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred amid heavy rainfall and strong winds in the area report said the one-kilometre long bridge, whose foundation stone was laid back in 2016 by then Telangana Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary and local MLA Putta Madhu, aimed at enhancing connectivity and streamlining transportation between Peddapalli and Bhupalpally districts of the state Read | TS Inter results 2024 Live Updates: TSBIE to declare 1st and 2nd year result tomorrow, know how to check results\"Luckily, a marriage party of 65 people on a bus passed by just one minute earlier and escaped being crushed by the concrete,\" NDTV quoted Sirikonda Bakka Rao, a former sarpanch of Odedu village - 600 metres away from the bridge report further said the bridge was supposed to be completed in a year, but got delayed due to the alleged mishandling of the project Read | MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 Live updates: MPBSE to release Inter, Matric results tomorrow at 4 pmNDTV reported citing locals that the contractor stopped the bridge construction work within a year or two as the government was not paying out his dues Read | CMAT 2024 registration window closes today. Here is how to apply at ac former sarpanch also alleged that the same contractor had built another bridge in Vemulawada that was washed away during heavy rain in 2021



