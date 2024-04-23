Election And Advocacy

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO File Photo: Abid Bhat – Photo for representational purposes only

The commencement of India's monumental national elections, regarded as the most significant in decades, with the power to influence the country's future trajectory are on. With approximately 968 million eligible voters, surpassing the combined populations of the United States, the European Union, and Russia, these elections stand as the largest in the world.

Of particular importance is the context surrounding Kashmir, as India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has hinted at the potential restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.



ADVERTISEMENT

During a rally in Udhampur, Jammu on April 12, Friday, Modi expressed that the time is approaching when Assembly elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that Jammu and Kashmir will regain its statehood status, allowing residents to communicate their aspirations to their elected representatives.

This region was downgraded to the status of a union territory following the revocation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019. Modi's announcement adds a layer of significance to these elections, as they may impact the ongoing political dynamics and future developments in the region.

The instability of sorts in Kashmir has been manipulated by vested interests on multiple occasions, who have incited discord among its peace-loving inhabitants. This discord escalated into an armed rebellion in 1989 against India's control, notwithstanding at least three attempts by Pakistan to seize the region.



Read Also LS Poll Results Can Be Strange: Azad Polls Apart

This undoubtedly led to a monumental tragedy, including the displacement of a community that has been deeply ingrained in Kashmir for generations. Without delving into specific statistics, both communities endured significant suffering, leading to a complex situation that plunged the former princely state into a seemingly insurmountable abyss.



While the wounds of these tragedies may remain etched in the Kashmiri psyche for a long time, dwelling on the past, harboring grievances against the Indian state, or waiting for a miraculous solution are not aligned with the current demands of the situation.

Amidst the height of the unrest, certain political parties opted to retreat from the forefront rather than confronting the challenges head-on. This made room for less desirable parties and groups to seize control of the narrative. Their lack of political foresight only exacerbated the situation, prolonging the conflict and adding to the burdens faced by the common people. By making promises they couldn't fulfill and advocating for poll boycotts, they inadvertently instilled a sense of apathy among the masses, where participation or abstention from voting held equal weight.

However, this emotional stance, unjustifiable by any measure, has had significant consequences. Regardless of their level of participation in elections, various political parties have formed governments over time. These became the primary avenues for the common people to seek solutions to their problems, whether they agreed with the ruling administration or not.



In the general elections , Kashmiris might face a familiar dilemma, questioning the potential benefits of participating in the electoral process. However, this election presents an opportunity for them to reintegrate into the system, reclaim lost dignity, and assert that their voices hold significance.

Opting out of elections can lead to the selection of candidates and political parties whose agendas diverge from the common people's aspirations. When individuals abstain from voting, they forfeit their chance to shape policies directly affecting their lives. This can result in the ascension of representatives who prioritize personal interests or pursue ideologies at odds with community needs. The absence of participation allows potentially self-serving factions to dominate, worsening governance and widening the gap between leaders and citizens.

Therefore, it becomes imperative for voters to actively participate in the electoral process, recognizing that their engagement is crucial in shaping the outcome of the elections.



By casting their votes and making their preferences known, citizens exercise their fundamental right to democracy, thereby contributing to the selection of representatives who align with their values and priorities. Failure to engage in the electoral process can lead to a sense of regret and disillusionment if undesired candidates are elected into positions of power. This regretful outcome underscores the importance of voter participation as a proactive measure to prevent the selection of unsuitable candidates and ensure that the voices of the electorate are duly represented in the government.



Maximum participation in the upcoming elections holds the potential to rejuvenate faith in the fundamental institutions of the country, notably the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India. By demonstrating a strong engagement in the democratic process, voters can signal a positive shift in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, instilling confidence in the integrity and efficacy of democratic governance.



This renewed faith in democratic principles may prompt influential institutions such as the Supreme Court and the Election Commission to view the situation in a favorable light, recognizing the evolving dynamics and the genuine desire for democratic representation in the region.



Consequently, these institutions may advocate for the expeditious initiation of the electoral process, urging the government to prioritize the holding of assembly elections. Such advocacy could catalyze the long-awaited restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, fulfilling a longstanding demand of the populace.



Thus, by actively participating in the electoral process, citizens can play a pivotal role in steering the region towards a future characterized by democratic empowerment and renewed political legitimacy.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer