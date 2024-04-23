Zelensky: Peace Summit Should Prove That Not One Person Will Determine How Everyone Else In World Lives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Global Peace Summit can and should prove that it is not one person who will determine how everyone else in the world lives, but the world majority - together and on the basis of international law.

This was emphasized by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"It is important that as many countries as possible take part in the Global Peace Summit. The Peace Summit can and should prove that not someone alone will determine how everyone else in the world lives, not someone's stupid power will determine this, but the world majority - together, on the basis of international law, on the basis of the UN Charter, on the basis of our Peace Formula, which returns the effectiveness of international law," he said.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to every leader, all political and public figures who help Ukraine organize the first summit.

At the same time, Zelensky informed that today he had held several meetings on the organization of the summit.

"I am grateful to our entire team that is working to ensure that the Peace Formula is fully implemented. There will be a lot of our activity in the coming days and weeks. Together, the world must force Russia to peace," the President summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Swiss government will hold a two-day high-level conference aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine on June 15-16. In a statement, the Federal Council of the country said that "there is now sufficient international support for a high-level conference to launch the peace process."

The conference will be held at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, outside the city of Lucerne. The aim of the conference is to create conditions favorable to achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as "a concrete roadmap for Russia's participation in the peace process."

Photo: OP