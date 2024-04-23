Regain Has Launched Its IMAP Backup And Migration Tool

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Regain IMAP Backup and Migration Tool is a trusted software that backs up or migrates IMAP emails into different file formats and email clients. It supports IMAP accounts of web-based email clients like Gmail, Yahoo, Zoho Mail, Outlook, Yandex Mail, and O365. It allows you to perform IMAP email migration to Office 365 and Exchange Server without any data loss.



April 24, 2024 - Regain Software is focused on developing innovative and cutting-edge software solutions for Email Migration, Email Converter, Data Recovery, and Cloud Migration. Recently, Regain introduced a proven and secure utility to save or transfer emails from an IMAP account.



Backup or Migrate IMAP Emails Using the IMAP Backup and Migration Tool

IMAP, or Internet Message Access Protocol, is a standard email protocol to retrieve emails from a mail server. Unlike POP (Post Office Protocol), which typically downloads emails to a single device and removes them from the server, IMAP allows multiple devices to access the same mailbox while keeping emails stored on the server. However, sometimes users may need to back up or migrate IMAP mailbox items for security and other needful reasons. In that case, the Regain IMAP Backup and Migration Tool is an authentic solution to back up or migrate IMAP mailbox items. It has advanced built-in features allowing users to back up IMAP emails into PST, MBOX, EML, MSG, PDF, and other file formats. This software ensures high data integrity and facilitates migrating emails from IMAP to Gmail, IMAP, and other email clients.



Regain IMAP Backup and Migration Tool

Regain IMAP Backup and Migration Software is a trustworthy solution that allows users to back up IMAP mailbox data into different file formats. It helps users to perform the IMAP to IMAP migration. Additionally, it has a self-explanatory graphical user interface compatible with technical and non-technical users. This Software has some prominent features that make it compatible with corporate purposes.

Allows users to back up IMAP mailbox items in PST, PDF, MSG, MBOX, EML, EMLX, and other formats.

The Software offered features to transfer or migrate IMAP emails into Office 365 and Exchange Server.

It supports multiple IMAP-embedded email clients to move their data like Gmail, Yahoo, Yandex, Zoho, Outlook, and many more.

It supports all versions of Windows, such as 11/10/8.1/8/7, XP, Vista, etc.

Compatible with all Microsoft Outlook versions, like 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007 and 2003.

Words from CEO

At the launch event of the Regain IMAP Backup and Migration Tool, the CEO addressed the following:

Regain IMAP Backup and Migration Tool is secure and trustworthy software for backing or migrating emails and other mailbox items from an IMAP account. It allows users to migrate IMAP mailboxes to Office 365, Exchange Server, and other email clients. We considered the user queries and coordinated with highly experienced professionals to develop this helpful utility.



About the Company

Regain Software provides advanced utilities that deal with complex and unexpected scenarios in the fields of Email Migration, Email Converter, Data Recovery, Cloud Migration, and File Management. It offers advanced features that optimize the entire process without affecting the crucial mailbox data. Regain is highly dedicated to client satisfaction and improves quality by regularly updating its software.

Regain Software has various advanced products that reflect its innovative approach, comprehensive research, and hard work. It has gained the trust of some prestigious clients such as CISCO, DELL, HP, HCL, AGCO, BUPA, XEROX, etc.

Regain IMAP Backup and Migration Tool helps users take IMAP mailbox backup into several file formats. It also offers you a feature to migrate IMAP emails into Microsoft 365 and Exchange Server. In addition, users can also perform selective backup or migration of IMAP account Data with this utility by maintaining proper integrity.



