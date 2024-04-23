UNHCR, Kuwait Society Of Lawyers Sign Patrnership Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Kuwait and Kuwait Society of Lawyers (KSL) inked Tuesday a partnership deal to boost cooperation and share expertise on humanitarian and legal issues related to asylum and displacement.

Speaking in a news statement, Nisreen Rubaian, UNHCR representative in Kuwait, said the agreement enhances legal consultation and services for free, adding that it shows the importance of cooperation between civil society organizations and specialized associations in Kuwait.

She commended efforts made to raise legal awareness and achieve social justice, which is one of the main pillars of this strategic partnership, and keenness of the society on boosting collaboration through offering support to the UNHCR.

Meanwhile, Adel Abul, deputy chairman of KSL praised this cooperation to provide legal support and disseminate legal awareness among individuals.

He hoped that the KSL would have social participation in legal fields.

This is the first deal in its kind in Kuwait that will link humanitarian action to societal legal responsibility through legal support for persons that concern UNHCR. (end)

