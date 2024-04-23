New AFC U23 Asian Cup Gold Tickets On Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 organizers announced a new premium“Gold” ticket category for the knockout stages of the competition.

The new ticket category will allow fans benefits such as reserved parking near the stadium entrance, prime seating at the stadium, direct access to your seat(s) with pitch view from the lounge, as well as an exclusive access to the stadium's lounge offering a gourmet dining experience with a variety of complimentary snacks and beverages.

The Gold ticket also ensures personalized service throughout your stadium experience.

The tickets can be purchased through the Hayya to Qatar App, which is available on Android, iOS, and Huawei. After either creating a profile or logging in with the existing, follow the steps to purchase your ticket.

International fans need check their visa requirements on Hayya before travelling.

Upon payment, an email confirmation will be sent indicating that both your ticket and Vehicle Access Parking Permit (VAPP) must be collected at the Guest Service Centre located at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel.

Operating hours will be from 11am to 7pm, and contact can be established either through telephone (+974 55191947) or email ([email protected] )