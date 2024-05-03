Rajasthan: Pregnant Woman Raped & Murdered; Villagers Set Accused's Relatives' Houses On Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 3 (IANS) The residents of Nandri village in Rajasthan's Dausa district set afire four houses belonging to people related to a man accused of raping and murdering a pregnant woman, the police said on Friday.

An official said the houses were set on fire on Thursday night, adding a heavy deployment of police personnel was made following the incident.

Three villagers also sustained injuries while setting the houses on fire and were rushed to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The villagers also pelted stones on the police team, which rushed to the location after receiving complaints.

Three FIRs have been filed in connection with the incident, one by a police team against the villagers and two by house owners, whose homes were set ablaze, Gaurav Pradhan, SHO, Mehandipur police station told IANS.

He said that the villagers had called a meeting on Thursday and decided to set the accused's houses on fire.

Earlier, a missing complaint was filed by the woman's relatives on April 28 stating that she had not returned home since April 27.

Later, her body was recovered from a nearby area on April 29.

The police arrested the accused on April 30 and presented him in a court on Thursday.

However, in the meantime, villagers convened a meeting during which it was decided to set houses on fire.