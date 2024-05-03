Dubai Launches Search For Best Restaurants In Food Safety, Nutrition, Innovation

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 5:56 PM

Dubai Municipality has opened submissions for the first edition of the DM Food Elite, the latest programme to honour food establishments in the Emirate for their excellence in standards for food safety, nutrition, sustainability, social responsibility, and innovation.

Sultan Al Taher, Director of Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, said the programme is the result of the Municipality's continuous efforts and steadfast commitment to creating a sustainable food system.

Al Taher also confirmed that the food system incorporates exceptional health and food safety requirements that strengthens Dubai's position as a sustainable city ensuring excellent living standards as well as guarantees compliance with the highest international standards for safety and sustainability. The programme's primary objective is to honour and recognise food organisations and entities that have made significant contributions to the advancement of this system and bolstering Dubai's status as a global trade hub in support of the objectives of the Dubai Food Security Strategy.”

Selection process

Al Taher stated:“The programme will recognise food businesses from three distinct categories. Three restaurants each will be selected from independent dine-in restaurants; restaurants that are a part of hotels; and fast-food outlets and cafeterias. The food establishments will be evaluated and selected based on five specific criteria, which include measures taken to foster a robust food safety culture, commitment to nutrition, health and sustainability initiatives of the government, and measures such as digital adoption and innovation in business.”

The sustainability standard entails indicators, including environmental responsibility, social impact, and governance practices. Meanwhile, the standard for food safety excellence culture incorporates indicators such as management commitment to food safety, proactive measures taken to ensure food safety all along the supply chain. Technology and innovation criteria will focus on the efforts taken by the food businesses to maintain advanced traceability and transparency in food supply, data-driven insights, and decision-making.

How to register

Food establishments that are interested in participating in the programme can submit their registration applications through the programme's online website. The programme is open for submissions until June 30, 2024, and can be accessed through the registration link at gov.

