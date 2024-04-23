Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress' Raksha Ramaiah Promises 100% Literacy, Assures Yettinahole Project Completion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid a quiet but determined campaign, Raksha Ramaiah, the Congress candidate for Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha, is making waves with promises of development and progress. Despite being a newcomer facing off against seasoned politicians like BJP's K Sudhakar, Ramaiah, at 38 years old, is undeterred, drawing strength from his family's legacy as the proprietors of the Ramaiah group of educational institutions.

Ramaiah's primary agenda revolves around ensuring the completion of the Yettinahole drinking water project and achieving 100% literacy in the district. He emphasizes the interconnectedness of education and healthcare, vowing to make Chikkaballapur a model of comprehensive well-being, striving for a 100% diabetes-free status and prioritizing healthcare initiatives, reported TOI.

His campaign strategy involves traversing every nook and cranny of the constituency, addressing concerns and garnering support village by village. Despite the lack of national discourse, Ramaiah acknowledges the localized nature of the election, where candidates are judged on their merits rather than broader political affiliations.

Born into the Balija community, a significant presence in Chikkaballapur, Ramaiah is confident in his cross-community appeal. He believes that the promises made by the Congress resonate positively with voters, particularly in rural areas.

Responding to concerns about his 'local connect' compared to his opponent, Ramaiah highlights his family's extensive health outreach programs. These initiatives have provided substantial support to various areas within the constituency, including Chikkaballapur, Bagepalli, Chintamani, and Tumakuru. Ramaiah emphasizes a proactive approach to social service, focusing on relieving the financial burden of medical expenses for families below the poverty line, which has earned his family recognition for their impactful contributions.