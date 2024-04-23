Bengaluru To Witness Zero Shadow Day On April 24; Know What Is It & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Residents of Bengaluru are getting ready for a unique celestial treat on Wednesday, when there will be a phenomenon known as "Zero Shadow Day," in which their shadows will briefly disappear. On April 24, this rare astronomical phenomenon is scheduled to take place between 12:17pm and 12:23 pm.

It will be experienced by places situated at the same latitudes as Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, positioned at a latitude of 13.0 degrees north, experiences this phenomenon twice a year, typically around April 24/25 and August 18.

Every year, around the equinoxes in March and September, it is typically noticed.

Apart from Bengaluru, people in places such as Kanyakumari, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Mumbai are also likely to witness the phenomenon.



What is Zero Shadow Day?

Zero Shadow Day is an astronomical phenomenon caused by Earth's axial tilt of around 23.5 degrees and its orbit around the Sun, where the Sun is directly above at solar noon. Because the Sun passes directly above at the equinoxes, this effect is most noticeable in areas close to the equator. In regions between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, it happens twice a year.

The Astronomical Society of India (ASI) states that it typically occurs near the Sun's zenith, however exact dates depend on latitude and location.

This event, which is frequently seen as a singular astronomical phenomenon, has cultural and educational value. It is a chance to inform people about the axial tilt of the Earth, its orbit around the Sun, and the seasonal variations in sunlight angles.