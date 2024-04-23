Delhi HC Restrains Lokpal From Acting Upon CBI Probe Into JMM Properties Linked To Party Chief Shibu Soren

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) In an interim direction, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Lokpal not to take any further steps based on the CBI probe into two properties of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) linked to party chief Shibu Soren.

Issuing notice, a bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad sought the response of the complainant, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, at whose instance, proceedings were initiated against Jharkhand's ruling party by the Lokpal.

The bench clarified that though CBI could file its probe report to the Lokpal in a sealed cover, the anti-corruption body will not take any further action till the next date of listing.

The matter will be heard next on May 10.

During the hearing, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Arunabh Chowdhury, appearing for the JMM, contended that the properties belonging to a political party cannot be investigated under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, particularly, when an earlier probe found that the properties in question belonged to the JMM.

In an order passed on March 4, the Lokpal had ordered a CBI probe into alleged benami properties linked to JMM President Soren and asked the central investigative agency to file monthly reports before it.