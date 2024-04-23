(MENAFN- Baystreet) Wave Life Gains on Progress Report

This is Why Gold Could Rally All the Way to $3,000

Gold could rally to $3,000, according to David Rosenberg, the founder and president of Rosenberg Research, as noted by MarketWatch. In addition, according to Citi analysts, gold could reach that level in the next six to 18 months thanks to investor inflows and hopes the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. That's in addition to safe-haven demand and growing interest in gold from global central banks. All of which is positive news for gold companies, such as U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX), Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) , Franco Nevada Corp. (NYSE: FNV) (TSX: FNV), and Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT).

As noted on Yahoo Finance,“In March, China's central bank added another 160,000 troy ounces to its reserves, marking its seventeenth consecutive month. As the Chinese yuan experiences a decline in its status as the world's second most significant reserve currency, and countries such as Japan, Russia, Turkey, and Poland express concerns about overdependence on the US dollar, a notable shift towards gold has emerged. Looking ahead, analysts remain optimistic about gold's outlook, with some predicting prices could climb even higher.”

Look at U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), For Example

U.S. Gold Corp. is pleased to remind its stockholders that it is holding

Event: U.S. Gold Corp. Annual General Meeting

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Time: 9:00am MT

Location: Virtual – login details available at: or access the audio-only conference call by calling 877-407-3088 (Toll Free) or +1-877-407-3088 (International)

The record date for the Annual General Meeting is February 29, 2024. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024, may vote at the meeting. The Company mailed shareholders as of the record date the proxy materials and has also posted its proxy materials online at: . The proxy materials contain instructions on how to access the Company's proxy materials online, including its proxy statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2023, as well as instructions on how shareholders may vote their shares at the AGM.

Other related developments from around the markets include:

Based on the success of Kibali, which Barrick Gold has built into Africa's largest gold mine, the company is ready to invest in new gold and copper opportunities in partnership with the government of the DRC, says president and chief executive Mark Bristow. Speaking to media at a site visit to the mine, Bristow said Kibali was on track for another value-creating year on the back of a strong production performance. It was also well set to replace the ounces that were being depleted by mining with more of the same high quality.“Kibali has transformed what was previously the disadvantaged north-east region of the country into a new economic frontier and a flourishing commercial hub. Of our $5 billion investment in the DRC, more than half has been spent with local contractors and suppliers, many of whose growth into substantial businesses we have promoted by enhancing their commercial and technical skills and providing them with the opportunities to exercise these. Kibali's third hydropower station, for example, was built by an all-Congolese team,” he said.

Royal Gold announced that management will host an Investor Update to provide an update on Royal Gold's business, including 2024 guidance, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to noon EDT (8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MDT). A press release detailing 2024 guidance will be issued, before market open, on the same day. Prepared remarks by members of Royal Gold's management team will be followed by a live question and answer session.

Franco Nevada recently noted that, "In late 2023, we were challenged by the unprecedented production halt at Cobre Panama. We are hopeful that the issues can be resolved, although we have taken a prudent approach for the carrying value of the asset", stated Paul Brink, CEO. "Despite the issue at Cobre Panama, our business remains robust and we continue to benefit from a long-duration, diversified portfolio. We finished the year with no debt and $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The balance of our business performed well in 2023 and is expected to grow in 2024 with contributions from the completion of the Tocantinzinho, Greenstone and Salares Norte gold mines. Our growth outlook through 2028 is driven by numerous new mines and mine expansions. $2.4 billion of available capital positions us well for attractive acquisitions in an environment where many project developers are capital constrained."

Newmont Corp. reported higher gold Mineral Reserves of 135.9 million attributable ounces for 2023 compared to the Company's 96.1 million ounces at the end of 2022. Newmont has significant upside to other metals, including more than 30 billion pounds of copper reserves and nearly 600 million ounces of silver reserves. "Newmont has strengthened its position as the responsible gold leader with the industry's highest concentration of quality operations, reserves and resources," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2023, we added more than 47 million ounces of gold reserves and 14 billion pounds of copper reserves through the acquisition of Newcrest and the continuation of our industry-leading exploration program. With the largest gold and copper reserve base in the industry, Newmont is well-positioned to deliver stable production and meaningful value to stakeholders today and in the future."

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for U.S. Gold Corp. by U.S. Gold Corp. We own ZERO shares of U.S. Gold Corp. Please click here for disclaimer.

