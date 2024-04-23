Hedge Tomorrow's Stock Market Crash This Way

(MENAFN- Baystreet) What Investors Will Buy if Magnificent 7 Stocks Sell-Off
Technology investors might start to suspect that the long-term rally in the Magnificent 7 and artificial intelligence suppliers is losing momentum. Instead of selling positions, selling covered calls for income or buying option puts for insurance are two ways to hedge a potential stock downturn.
Investors unwilling to take on added risks from the options market may consider ProShares short exchange-traded funds. The UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) rises in value when the Nasdaq falls. However, the short leverage aspect is unappealing. If the market volatility falls and indices rise steadily, SQQQ loses more value.
Hold Gold
Investors may hold gold through the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD). Gold is more appealing than Gold Miners ETF (GDX). The former's price depends on metal prices, while miners add company risks for metal investors.
Hold Treasury Bonds
High rates of interest increase the appeal for U.S. Treasury Bonds. The 0-3 month Treasury Bond (SGOV) is especially appealing. The dividend yields 5.14% which the bond pays monthly.
Readers are cautioned not to buy the 20+ Year Treasury Bond. Now that the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates, the TLT ETF risks falling back to lows not seen since last Oct. 2023.
