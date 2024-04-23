Competition Held In Tank Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the training plan for the current year,Azerbaijan Army's tank units hold a competition, Azernews reports.

During the competition, the physical fitness state of thepersonnel was tested, the standards for the assembly anddisassembly of the standard weapons of armored vehicles and otherstandards within established time were handed over.

The competition is focused on developing the individual skillsof servicemen and improving their combat capabilities.

