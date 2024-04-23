               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Czech FM Jan Lipavsky Welcomes Azerbaijan's Bayramov


4/23/2024 8:09:31 AM

Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Czechcounterpart Jan Lipavsky, Azernews reports, citingthe post shared by Azerbaijan's foreign Ministry on its official"X" account.

Jan Lipavsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czechia warmlywelcomed Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijanwithin the official visit in Prague.

Tête-à-tête meeting has started between Jeyhun Bayramov and JanLipavsky.

