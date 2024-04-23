Outlines of Lavrov`s interview

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently conducted a comprehensive 90-minute interview with several media outlets, including Sputnik, Moscow Speaks, and Komsomolskaya Pravda. During the interview, Lavrov addressed various pressing issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and tensions between Iran and Israel, offering insights into Russia's perspective on these matters.



One of the central themes of the interview was Russia's stance on the Ukraine conflict. Lavrov emphasized that Russia remains skeptical of engaging in peace talks with Ukraine due to what he described as Kiev's lack of trustworthiness. Despite Moscow's willingness to negotiate, Lavrov asserted that Russia would not repeat past experiences, referring to the failed talks in Istanbul in the spring of 2022. During those talks, Russia withdrew its forces from the outskirts of Kiev as a gesture of goodwill, only to later accuse Ukraine of reneging on agreements, leading to a breakdown in negotiations.



Moreover, Lavrov discussed the issue of security guarantees for Kiev, revealing that Russia and Ukraine had explored the possibility of providing "very serious security guarantees" to the Ukrainian capital. However, these guarantees did not extend to regions such as Donbass and the Crimean Peninsula. Lavrov outlined provisions that included restrictions on hosting foreign military bases and limitations on Ukraine's military capabilities, including the size of its armed forces and the conduct of military exercises involving third-party nations.



The interview shed light on Russia's perspective on the Ukraine conflict, highlighting its concerns regarding the trustworthiness of Ukrainian negotiators and the complexities of ensuring security guarantees while respecting regional dynamics. Additionally, Lavrov's remarks underscored Russia's ongoing engagement with geopolitical issues beyond its immediate vicinity, including tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel.



As diplomatic efforts continue to navigate the complexities of these conflicts, Lavrov's interview provides valuable insights into Russia's approach and priorities in addressing regional challenges and promoting stability in volatile regions.

