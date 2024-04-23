AVTODOM Lamborghini organized a traditional spring motor rally in Moscow on April 19

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The traditional Lamborghini 2024 motor rally took place in Moscow on April 19. This gave a start to the new summer season. Fans of the legendary Italian brand gathered at the event organized by the AVTODOM Lamborghini.



Owners of various Lamborghini models joined the long-awaited prestigious event. Participants of the rally gathered at the Lamborghini AVTODOM dealership. They appreciated the Lamborghini Urus and the exhibition of contemporary artist Daniil Kurdyashov presented in the showroom.



The participants of the race went in their cars on an excursion to the cheese factory of the famous entrepreneur Oleg Sirota. They tasted natural farm products there after a light buffet. The excursion program continued at the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery in Istra. This is one of the most picturesque locations in the Moscow region. The participants of the motor rally were acquainted with the architecture and history of the monastery founded by Patriarch Nikon in 1656.



The auto rally ended with a gala dinner at the Moscow Evenings restaurant. Guests of the event widely celebrated the opening of the summer season. The participants of the race were know the long awaited with new products - the Lamborghini Urus Perfomante and Bentley Continental GT on the territory of the restaurant.



AVTODOM Lamborghini provides a full range of services, including the sale of new and used cars, service and repair, sale of spare parts and accessories, trade-in program. The daring character of the Lamborghini brand, its power and exclusivity are embodied in the design and interior solutions of the showroom. The video wall and interactive corner allow fulling immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Lamborghini speed. Customers can learn about the unique characteristics of supercars and hear the characteristic sounds of engines there.



“AVTODOM Lamborghini has been opening the summer season with a motor rally for owners of Lamborghini supercars for several years now. The program of this event is always developed so that participants get maximum pleasure from visiting interesting routes and locations. The Lamborghini rally brings together like-minded people and fans of the unique famous world brand. This is a bright event, an open-air exhibition of exclusive cars. It is not often that you see dozens of Lamborghinis on Russian roads. This is an impressive sight!” - Sergey Mordovin, Managing Director of the AVTODOM Lamborghini, said.







GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.





MENAFN23042024005646012357ID1108127514