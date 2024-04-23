Arada rolls out major initiatives to support the people of Sharjah during flooding crisis

(MENAFN- Edelman) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: 22 April 2024: Arada has launched a series of initiatives designed to help the people of Sharjah during the current flooding crisis, which includes providing free housing and meals for stranded residents. Recent rainstorms in the UAE have affected Sharjah particularly badly, with thousands of families still stranded without access to food, water or electricity.

Arada has partnered with Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) to provide housing for up to 3,000 people affected by the flooding, who will be based in the Nest complex in Aljada. Priority is being given to vulnerable members of society, especially children, the elderly and people of determination. Transfers are taking place in stages, with the first families moving in on Monday 22 April.

Arada and SSSD will coordinate to provide those residents at Nest with all their needs, including food and utilities, until they are able to return to their homes. Each fully furnished apartment at Nest comes with an aid package containing drinking water, toiletries and other essential items.

In an another major initiative, teams from Arada have coordinated with local NGO UAE Rescue to deliver over 6,500 food packages to stranded residents in Sharjah’s city centre. The joint initiative, which started from a single act of kindness by an Arada employee, has seen Arada and UAE Rescue teams visiting key areas of Sharjah city, including Abu Shagara, Qasimia and Al Majaz, from Friday 19 April onwards.

In addition, Manbat - Arada’s social initiative launched in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment - has been putting together aid packages for Sharjah residents. Each package contains a range of essential items, including fresh fruits and vegetables, cooking oil and canned goods.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “As a key member of the private sector, we are committed to providing essential support to as many people as we possibly can during these challenging times for the Sharjah community. We have mobilised a number of our departments and will be announcing further initiatives in the coming days.”







