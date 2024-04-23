Air Defense System Shoots Down Enemy Orlan-10 In Dnipropetrovs'k Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the defense shot down a Russian drone.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

"In Dniprovskyi district, the defense shot down an Orlan-10 drone. Thank you, defenders, for clearing our skies of enemy trash," the official wrote.

Ukraine downs 15 of 16 Shahedovernight Tue

As Ukrinform reported, on April 22, Russian troops launched 13 drones at the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region , causing damage to police and rescue vehicles.

The photo is illustrative