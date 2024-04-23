Air Defense System Shoots Down Enemy Orlan-10 In Dnipropetrovs'k Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Dniprovskyi district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, the defense shot down a Russian drone.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
"In Dniprovskyi district, the defense shot down an Orlan-10 drone. Thank you, defenders, for clearing our skies of enemy trash," the official wrote. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported, on April 22, Russian troops launched 13 drones at the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region , causing damage to police and rescue vehicles.
The photo is illustrative
