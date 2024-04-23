OIC Welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia Delineation Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 23 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday welcomed a recent agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the demarcation of their joint borders in four villages.
In a press statement, the OIC commended the deal as a favorable development that has been achieved through face-to-face negotiations and a significant step towards the signing of a final peace agreement.
The Jeddah-based Islamic bloc voiced its support for this important step ahead of a permanent peace deal in line with relevant OIC resolutions.
Under the recently hammered-out agreement, Armenia will return to Azerbaijan the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Asagi Eskipara, Heyrimli, and Kizilhacili, which it controlled during the First Karabakh War of 1988-1994. (end)
fn
MENAFN23042024000071011013ID1108127280
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.