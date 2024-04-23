OIC Welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia Delineation Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 23 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday welcomed a recent agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the demarcation of their joint borders in four villages.

In a press statement, the OIC commended the deal as a favorable development that has been achieved through face-to-face negotiations and a significant step towards the signing of a final peace agreement.

The Jeddah-based Islamic bloc voiced its support for this important step ahead of a permanent peace deal in line with relevant OIC resolutions.

Under the recently hammered-out agreement, Armenia will return to Azerbaijan the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Asagi Eskipara, Heyrimli, and Kizilhacili, which it controlled during the First Karabakh War of 1988-1994. (end)

fn









MENAFN23042024000071011013ID1108127280