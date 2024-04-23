Italian Trade Agency Unveils The Italian Taste Lab At FHA-F&B

Italy: the largest European representation at FHA-F&B 2024 with 58 Italian exhibitors SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2024 - At the opening of FHA-Food & Beverage 2024, Southeast Asia's largest trade show for F&B professionals, the Italian Trade Agency Singapore is proud to unveil the Italian Taste Lab at its official pavilion, during the Italian press conference.







The Italian Taste Lab at FHA-Food & Beverage 2024

Featuring addresses by Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei, and Giorgio Calveri, Italian Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines, ' Navigating the Future of Food ' took place on the 23rd of April at 11:30 AM. The press conference seeks to highlight more Italian trade names and businesses in observance of the steady rise in demand and popularity of Italian food in Singapore and worldwide.

Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei , says, 'As one of the main exhibiting countries with 58 companies showcasing their products, the Italian presence at FHA is also enriched by masterclasses and live culinary demonstrations aimed at celebrating the best products coming out of Italy. A richness in variety and in quality, which is the reason why Italian cuisine has been nominated for inclusion on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list . The numbers we have seen from our industry partners justifies our position as a gastronomy powerhouse, not only as a cuisine but as an industry attentive to issues like sustainability, health, and circularity.

We have been warmly welcomed by both Singaporeans and the government, with the government having just approved training by At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy on Italian private dining in collaboration with the Italian Embassy. With their continued support we can look forward to expanding the Italian culinary and gastronomic footprint not only in Singapore but in the Asiatic region as well'.

As of January 2024, Italian food exports to Singapore have shown steady growth, driven by increasing demand for authentic Italian products in the local market. On its end, Italy has been exporting a wide range of food products to Singapore consistently, including pasta, olive oil, wine, cheese, cured meats, and specialty sauces. The demand is driven by the high-quality perception of Italian food products, recognised for their authenticity, craftsmanship, and gastronomic excellence. Further spurring growth is Singapore's growing interest in specialty and niche Italian food products, marked by the evolving tastes and preferences of Singaporean consumers for products that are organic, artisanal, and region-specific.

Giorgio Calveri, Italian Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines , says, 'There is an undeniable growing appetite for Italian cuisine among Singaporean consumers driven by the premiumisation trend that sees a steady demand for niche and premium Italian products. Singaporeans, as discerning foodies, also appreciate authenticity in goods and produce from restaurants and stores, driving demand for items with clear provenance. We are proud to be able to offer more to this conversation and growth. With our participation at FHA, we hope to be able to share more of our food culture that we are incredibly proud of with trade professionals and consumers here in Singapore.'

What to Expect at the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion

Conducted in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion will serve as a platform for promoting Italian cuisine and food products at FHA-Food & Beverage 2024.

Showcasing their respective products at FHA-F&B 2024 alongside the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion will be 58 Italian exhibitors, the largest European representation at FHA-F&B 2024. The best of all things Made in Italy will be on show among the traders, ranging from pasta, cold cuts, cheese, olive oil, truffles, wines, and more.

Also making their appearance at FHA-F&B 2024, is Italian tradeshow organizer, Fiere di Parma , with a dedicated counter to promote the renowned Italian trade fairs CIBUS and Tuttofood Milano held respectively in Parma and Milan.

Beyond fine products, produce, and ingredients, miss not the Italian Taste Lab , an incubator platform that showcases Italian recipes and the best ways to maximise the flavours of Italian food. The Lab features 21 live cooking demonstrations hosted by a powerful line-up of 11 famed Italian chefs residing in Singapore, including 2 MICHELIN-starred chefs. The demonstrations will be inaugurated by Tiziana Stefanelli, winner of MasterChef Italy 2nd edition . Three masterclasses on homemade pasta, gelato, and pizza will also occur at the Italian Taste Lab.

Ingredients of the highest quality from the Italian regions will be featured during the live cooking demonstrations, with products provided by 9 Italian companies who will also be exhibiting their products at FHA-F&B 2024.

I am absolutely thrilled to participate in this captivating occasion, celebrating the pinnacle of Italian cuisine. It's a joy to connect with the remarkable chefs showcasing their talents in the cooking demonstrations. My aim is to convey to the audience and potential partners my deep passion for Italian cuisine and its rich culinary heritage,' states Chef Tiziana Stefannelli, the winner of MasterChef Italy 2nd edition.

Also on the itinerary is a 30-minute seminar on the 'Circular Economy in the Coffee Sector: Minimizing Environmental Impact and Reducing Waste The Italian Case ' that will dissect and discuss the many exciting and surfacing Italian food trends in the industry. This seminar is organized by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore featuring 2 speakers, Luca Ferraris, Managing Director of SACMI Singapore Pte Ltd, and Gianluca Anguzza, Founder & CEO of New Value Group, and will take place on the 25th of April at 11:00 AM in the Sustainable Food Future Seminar Theatre at Hall 7.

For the press kit, refer to:

Annex A: The Italian Taste LAB's cooking sessions

Day

Time

Chef

Restaurant

Dish / Activity

Italian Exhibitor

23 April

10:00 - 11:00am

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Welcome Drink

12:00 - 12:45pm

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Risotto alla Milanese with Grana Padano

Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l

1:00 1:45 pm

Mirko Febbrile

IG @iammirkofebbrile

FB @mirko

FICO MASSERIA

IG @ficomasseria

FB @ficomasseria

Olive Leaf Pasta with Clams and

Cannellini Beans

Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa

2:00 2:45 pm

Stefano Sanna

IG @sannaste87

ALLORA

IG @cpchangiairport

FB @cpchangi

Ravioli filled with Codfish mantecato and mascarpone, buttery lemon bisque, parsley, dill



3:00 3:45 pm

Stefano Sanna

IG @sannaste87

ALLORA

IG @cpchangiairport

FB @cpchangi

AlloraMis, with Coffee, Lady Finger Biscuits,

mascarpone foam, cocoa powder,

chocolate chips

4:00 5:00 pm

Daniele Sperindio

IG @chefdanielesperindio

FB @daniele

ART by Daniele Sperindio

(1 Michelin Star &

3 Forks Gambero Rosso)

IG @artdidaniele

FB @artdidaniele

'Grigliata Estiva'

BBQ Watermelon, Oregano Caviar,

Octo-tomato, Green Almond

24 April

10:30 11:15 am

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Pesto pasta

De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a

11:30 am

12:15 pm

Simone Fraternali

IG simone

FB @simone1

SOLO

IG @soloristorante

FB @SoloRistoranteSG

Wild garlic risotto with balsamic

pork collar, raisin and spiced almonds

12:30 1:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Aglio&Olio spinach linguine with black olives

Olea Experience S.r.l

1:30 2:15 pm

Antonio Corsaro

IG @antonio_corsaro

FB @antcorsaro

FIAMMA

IG @fiamma

FB @fiamma

Gamberoni di mazzara del vallo

asparagi, Burrata, Kumquat



2:30 3:15 pm

Matteo Ponti

IG @chefmatteo_p



BRACI

(1 Michelin Star)

IG @braci

FB @braci

Canederli in camicia

Stuffed morel mushrooms,

buckwheat tea, pickled myoga



3:30 4:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Risotto with Grana Padano cheese, balsamic vinegar and Hazelnuts

Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano

4:30 5:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Norma Pasta with fried eggplants, tomato sauce and cheese

De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a

25 April

10:15 11:15 am

Giovanni Minarelli

-------

LIMONCELLO

IG @limoncello_pizza_grill

FB @limoncellopizzagrill

Portobello mushrooms with Grana Padano Sauce



11:30 am 12:15 pm

Jaja

-------

DUOMO

IG @duomoristorantesg

FB Duomo Ristorante

Pappardelle Angus beef check sauce with Sangiovese & Rosemary



12:30 1.15 pm

Antonio Miscellaneo

-------

LA BOTTEGA

IG @labottegasg

IG @casavostrasg

Masterclass Homemade Pasta: Gramigna with Salsiccia Sauce and Trofie with Pesto Sauce



1:30 2:15 pm

Antonio Miscellaneo

-------

LA BOTTEGA

IG @labottegasg

IG @casavostrasg

Masterclass Gelato: Fiordilatte Gelato- Strawberry Sorbet



2:30 3:15 pm

Antonio Miscellaneo

-------

LA BOTTEGA

IG @labottegasg

IG @casavostrasg

Masterclass Pizza: Pizza Margherita -Pala Romana with Mortadella and Pistachios



3:30 4:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Tiramis limoncello and strawberry

Vicenzi S.p.a

4:30 5:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Caponata



26 April

10:30 11:15 am

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Soy 'Straccetti' orange and coffee with potatoes cream and rosemary extra virgin olive oil



Joy Food S.r.l Alimentari Italiana S.p.a 11:30 am 12:15 pm

Vincenzo Lavecchia

IG @enzopizzachef

ALLORA

IG @cpchangiairport

FB @cpchangi



Pizza with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes confit, purple potatoes, gorgonzola, roasted pumpkin, parsley pesto, sage chips



12:30 13:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Linguine with cherry tomatoes,

Shrimps Colatura,

aromatic bread crumbs



Lalaina S.r.l Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa 13:30 14:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Sfogliatine with ricotta cheese, honey truffle oil and maldon salt



Vicenzi S.p.a

Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l Alimentari Italiana S.p.a 14:30 15:15 pm

Tiziana Stefanelli

IG @tizianastefanelli



Coffee Granita with whipped cream







Annex B: The Italian Taste LAB's Featured Products

Product(s)

Company Name

Website & Social Media



Grana Padano DOP 'Sole e Luna' 24 months Ricotta Cheese Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l

Website:

Facebook: @caseificioghidetti1937

Instagram: @caseificio_ghidetti1937



Vicenzovo Lady Fingers Classic Millefoglie and Iced Millefoglie Vicenzi S.p.a

Website:

Instagram: @matildevicenzi_global

LinkedIn: @Vicenzi S.p.A



Rosemary Flavoured Extra Virgin Olive Oil Truffle Flavoured Extra Virgin Olive Oil Alimentari Italiana S.pa

Website:

Facebook: @ fratellimantova

Instagram: @ fratellimantova1905

LinkedIn: @fratellimantova



Lo Spaghetto La Pennetta De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a

Website:

Instagram: @ pastarmando

LinkedIn: @ De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.A.

Soya Straccetti Joy S.r.l

Website:

Facebook: @Food Evolution

Instagram: @ foodevolution

LinkedIn: @Food Evolution

Colatura Gambero Lalaina S.r.l

Website:

Facebook: @ Colatura di Gambero Rosso di Mazara del Vallo

Instagram: @colaturadigamberorosso

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Olea Experience S.r.l

Website:

Instagram: @oleumsicilia

LinkedIn: @ Oleum Sicilia Societ Cooperativa



Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Linea Convenzionale Oleificio Agnellaro di Terrasi Rosa

Website:

Facebook: @ Olio Principe

Instagram: @olioprincipe

LinkedIn: @ Olio Principe

Grana Padano PDO cheese Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano

Website:

Instagram: @granapadanopdo

LinkedIn: @Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano



Annex C: Italian Exhibitors at FHA 2024

No

Company Name

Stand n

Website

Products

1

Acetaia Borgo Castello S.r.l

5L2-05



Balsamic Vinegar

2

Acetaia Leonardi S.r.l

5L3-05



Balsamic Vinegar

3

Acqua Sant'Anna S.p.a

5K2-08



Water

4

Agricola Fisicaro Sebastiana

5K1-01



Olive Oil

5

Amsmil

5K3-07



Energy Drink

6

Arteolio Soc Agr S.r.l

5K2-03



Olive Oil

7

Blanco S.r.l

5K1-01



Dolci, cannoli, pastries

8

Bontasia Pte Ltd

5L3-01



Bakery products

9

Campo D'Oro S.r.l

5K1-01



Sauces

10

Caraci S.r.l

5K1-01



cannoli and sicilian specialties

11

Caseificio Albiero S.r.l

5K3-11



Cheese

12

Caseificio Ghidetti S.r.l

5L2-01



Cheese

13

Compagnia Alimentare Italiana S.p.a

5K2-11



Olive Oil, Other Oils, fragrant Oil Sprays

14

Consorzio Latterie Virgilio

5K2-10



Cheese

15

Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano

5K3-08



Cheese

16

De Matteis Agroalimentare S.p.a

5K2-04



Pasta

17

Di Marco Corrado S.r.l

5L3-01



Flour

18

Distretto Produttivo Dolce Sicilia Soc. Coop.

5K1-01



Sweet & Pastry sector

19

Ditta Drago Sebastiano

5K1-01



Conserves (Jams, Preserves)

20

Dolceria Alba S.p.a

5K2-12



Pastry

21

Dts Dolciaria

5K1-01



Cannoli (pastry shells)

22

Fres S.r.l Radici Rosse

5K1-01



Organic

23

Giuliano Tartufi S.p.a

5L2-08



Truffles and truffle products

24

I Veri Sapori Dell' Etna S.r.l

5K1-01



Various sicilian food products

25

Idb S.r.l (Industria Dolciaria Borsari)

5L2-04



Dairy

26

Il Buon Gusto Siciliano

5K1-01



Various sicilian food products

27

Joy S.r.l

5L3-14



Soy Meat

28

La Rustichella Worldwide S.r.l

5K3-01



Truffles and truffle products

29

La San Fermese S.p.a

5L3-14



Cereals, Legumes, Soy

30

Lalaina S.r.l

5K1-01



Colatura di gambero (prawn sauce)

31

Lameri S.p.a

5L2-07



Cereals

32

Le Dolcezze Della Valle Dei Templi

5K1-01



Pastry

33

Madama Oliva S.r.l

5L2-05



Olives

34

Maristella S.r.l

5K3-12



Pastry

35

Mazza Alimentari S.r.l

5L2-13



Various Food products

36

Neronobile S.r.l

5L3-04



Coffee

37

Nova Frutta S.r.l

5K2-05



Fruits and vegetables

38

Oleificio Agnellaro Di Terrasi Rosa

5K1-01



Olive Oil

39

Oleum

5K1-01



Olive Oil

40

Organa D.O.O.

5L3-14



Organic Food products

41

Organizzazione Vitttorio Caselli S.p.a

5L3-10



Fair Agent

42

Paska' S.r.l - Caff Intenso

5L2-14



Food and beverage consultancy

43

Pasticceria Filippi S.r.l

5L2-11



Pastry

44

Pastificio Gallo

5K1-01



Pasta

45

Rete Di Imprese Taste Of Sicily

5K1-01



Network for Sicilian companies

46

Rinaldi Superforni S.r.l

5L3-01



Ovens and bakery equipment

47

Saquella 1856 S.r.l

5K3-04



Coffee

48

Secondo Vergani S.p.a

5L2-07



Pralines

49

Sterilgarda Alimenti S.p.a

5K3-14



Dairy

50

Steriltom S.r.l

5K2-01



Tomato sauce

51

Stramondo S.r.l

5K1-01



Gelato and Pastry

52

Tartufi Jimmy

5K2-14



Truffles and truffle products

53

Terra Siciliae S.r.l

5K1-01



Cannoli

54

Urbani Tartufi S.r.l

5L3-12



Truffles and truffle products

55

Vicenzi Biscotti S.p.a

5K2-07



Busicuits and confectionery

56

Virgilio Limited

5L3-07



Consulting Firm

57

Wadi El Nile Italia S.r.l

5L3-11



Olives, Artichokes, Cucumber, Pepper

58

Witor'S S.p.a

5K3-03



Pralines

Regione Siciliana - Assessorato Regionale Dell'Agricoltura, Dello Sviluppo Rurale E Della Pesca

5K1-01



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Italian Trade Agency Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion, and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world.

Through its headquarters in Rome, an office in Milan, and a global network of 79 offices in 65 countries, linked to Italian embassies and consulates, the ITA provides information, assistance, promotion, training, and cooperation in the industrial, consumer goods and services sectors. It collaborates with Italian Regions, Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Trade Associations and other public and private organizations. Every year, ITA worldwide offices carry out hundreds of promotional projects and provide personalized services and assistance to thousands of Italian companies. It also assists and supports foreign companies that want to establish or expand business and trade relations with Italian companies or to invest in Italy.

Italian Trade Agency in ASEAN:



Singapore, Singapore



...

Jakarta, Indonesia



...

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam



...

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



...



... For more information, kindly refer to:



Fiere di Parma A three hundred thousand sqm exhibition complex in the heart of the productive districts of Northern and Central Italy: this is the identity card of Fiere di Parma. A business, within the Italian trade fairs organizers landscape, committed to partner with companies wishing to fulfill their expectations with solutions combining tradition and innovation.

The fruitful marriage between trade fair expertise and innovative ideas has led to the establishment of leading events such as Cibus, which has long supported and promoted Made in Italy food sector across the world; Cibus Tec, a privileged showcase for food processing and machinery; Mercanteinfiera and Gotha, the prodigious intuitions that over the years have succeeded to give dignity back to the antique sector as well as a professional dimension, setting trends, launching new lifestyles and inventing modern antiques and vintage.

For more information, kindly refer to:



Italian Trade Agency

