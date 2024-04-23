Resident Crowned Miss Eclectic International In Dubai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian expatriate Vrinda Verma, residing in Qatar, won the Miss Eclectic International '24 beauty pageant in Dubai. The event, organized by Urban Edge and led by Hera Pinto and Lloyd Denzil, showcased a fusion of Indo-Arabian culture and aesthetics, concluding with a grand finale at the Millennium Airport Hotel.

Verma, who has previously modeled for prominent designers and luxury brands, emerged from a pool of 12 finalists from six GCC countries and India. She expressed her aspirations to further her career in the modeling and acting sectors.

The event involved a rigorous four-day grooming session that prepared finalists for the competition, which was judged by a panel of experts including Kevin Oliver, Hanif Shaikh, Shama Vazid, and Aziz Zee.

Yaqoob Ali, Executive Chairman of Al Ali Group of Companies, presided as the chief guest, with notable NRIs James Mendonca and Joel Crasta also in attendance as guests of honor. The event attracted a diverse audience, including local dignitaries and industry professionals from the fashion and beauty sectors.

Verma was awarded a cash prize of 6,000 AED, along with a winner's crown, sash, and gift hamper, solidifying her status as the year's Miss Eclectic International.