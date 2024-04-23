FM claims Israel targeted Iran`s kids with toys

(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has sought to downplay the recent drone attack on Iran, characterizing it as minor in scale and involving primitive equipment. In an interview with NBC News, Amirabdollahian refuted claims that the explosions above the city of Isfahan were a retaliatory strike by Israel, asserting that such reports were inaccurate.



Amirabdollahian emphasized that the incident was not a significant strike, describing the UAVs involved as resembling children's toys rather than sophisticated drones. He stated that the drones, numbering only two or three, were launched from within Iran but were swiftly intercepted by Iranian air defenses after flying a short distance.



Israel, known for its policy of neither confirming nor denying operations in foreign territories, refrained from commenting on its involvement in the Isfahan attack. Despite the lack of a definitive statement from Israel, Amirabdollahian maintained that Tehran had no immediate plans for further actions against Israel unless provoked.



The Iranian foreign minister warned of swift and robust retaliation in the event of any new provocations by Israel, stating that Iran's response would be immediate and severe, causing regret to the Israeli authorities. The warning comes in the wake of escalating tensions between the two nations, highlighted by recent incidents such as the strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, and Tehran's subsequent missile and drone attacks on military targets within Israel.



While Iranian officials have hailed their retaliatory operations as successful, Israel's Defense Forces have claimed to intercept most of the incoming munitions. The exchange of hostilities underscores the ongoing conflict dynamics between Iran and Israel and the potential for further escalation in the region.



Amidst heightened tensions, Amirabdollahian's remarks serve to shape perceptions of the recent drone attack and Iran's stance towards future provocations. The characterization of the UAVs as 'children's toys' reflects Iran's efforts to downplay the incident and maintain a position of strength despite external pressures.

MENAFN23042024000045015687ID1108127074