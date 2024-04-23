Kjo Takes To Photography With Ananya Panday As His Muse

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar, who last directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', recently explored his photography skills by capturing his muse, Ananya Panday.

Taking to Instagram stories on Tuesday, KJo shared a picture of the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actress, which he clicked himself.

Karan captioned the picture: "My attempt at photography! @ananyapanday as a worthy muse!”

In the picture, Ananya stands beside a set of balloons, dressed in a cedar-coloured outfit.

The actress gazes sideways into the camera lens, her shoulder aligned with the camera axis.

Ananya also re-shared it on her Instagram story and wrote: "@karanjohar hehe love you," followed by a red heart emoji.

KJo has been actively sharing shayaris and random musings on his social media lately.

The director-producer often shares words of wisdom infused with satire.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan has partnered with the makers of the upcoming film 'Devara', starring NTR Jr. in the lead role.

The director of the film Koratala Siva and NTR Jr. have joined forces with KJo and AA Films of Anil Thadani for the North India theatrical distribution of 'Devara: Part 1'.