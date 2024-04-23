Russian Army Shells 17 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Two People Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled 17 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, killing two people.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy fired at Antonivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sadove, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Tiahynka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Novovorontsovka, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Kozatske, Vesele, and Kherson.

Eight multi-story buildings and 26 private houses were damaged. A school, a kindergarten, a cultural institution, a critical infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline were hit.

Two people died and six others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, in Kherson, Dniprovskyi district, utility workers came under fire, a car was damaged, and no people were injured.