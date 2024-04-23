Russian Night Attack On Kyiv Region: No Hits To Residential Or Critical Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region as a result of the nighttime UAV attack. There were no casualties or injuries.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, said this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At night, the enemy once again tried to attack our region with a UAV. The alert lasted almost three hours. Air Defense Forces were working in several areas. I am grateful to our defenders. All enemy UAVs were destroyed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties," Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy attack.

Kravchenko called on the residents of the region to be cautious and responsible.

Air defense forces destroy all air targets attackingovernight Tue

"Do not ignore the air raid alert. Stay in shelters during the threat. In no case do not film or photograph the work of the Air Defense Forces and the places where the downed objects fell," the head of the Military Administration emphasized.

As reported, on the night of April 23, 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 15 of the 16 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine.