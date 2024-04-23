Hong Kong Still Tops In Air Cargo As US Hubs Struggle

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) retained its position as the world's busiest cargo airport last year, while US hubs suffered their biggest declines among the world's top air freight hubs.

Airports Council International (ACI) reports HKIA registered a 3.3 per cent year-on-year increase in cargo volumes last year to 4.3 million tonnes.

It is the 13th time since 2010 that HKIA has been the busiest cargo airport in the world, but it remains down on 2019 levels when the airport handled 4.8 million tonnes as passenger operations last year were still in recovery post Covid, noted London's Air Cargo News.

The airport lost the top spot in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and related drop-off in passenger flying.

Said Jack So, chairman of Airport Authority hong Kong (HK): 'We are proud to have claimed once again the top spot for air cargo throughput. This accomplishment demonstrates HKIA's resilience, unparalleled efficiency and world-class cargo services.

'Air cargo is a key driver of the growth of Hong Kong's logistics industry and overall economic development. HK shall continue to work tirelessly with our air cargo community to further strengthen HKIA's competitiveness as a global cargo hub.'

Looking ahead, the airport said that it will be able to handle up to 10 million tons of cargo once its three-runway system is implemented later this year.

Meanwhile, it has also been investing in catering for high-value and fast-growing segments, such as e-commerce. Last year, HKIA saw the completion of the Cainiao Smart Gateway, developed by Alibaba Group's logistics arm, and the expansion of DHL's Central Asia Hub which increased its capacity by 50 per cent.

