Commercial Bank, Novo Cinemas Ink Agreement To Boost Customer Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, one of the leaders in innovative digital banking solutions in the country, has signed an agreement with Novo Cinemas aiming to provide an exceptional 'Buy One Get One' offer for its valued credit cardholders.

During a press conference held yesterday at the Commercial Bank Plaza, Shahnawaz Rashid, Executive General Manager and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank, Roger Abi Haidar, Chief Executive Officer at Novo Cinemas, Sudheer Nair, Assistant General Manager and Head of Cards and Payments at Commercial Bank, Srikumar Chadrot, Head of Cards Issuance, Products, and Portfolio at Commercial Bank along with other officials took part. The agreements were inked by Rashid and Haidar.

Addressing a critical question by The Peninsula on the diverse benefits that will impact the customers across Qatar, Chadrot, remarked that this initiative is a step towards the bank's value proposition on the credit cards. In addition to the current 'Buy One Get One' offer, he also expressed optimism in providing more benefits over the period of time.

The campaign, which commenced on 25 March 2024 is set to complete by 31 December 2024.

The objective of the partnership, however, is to transform the way customers enjoy their time at Novo Cinemas, turning it into an outstanding cinematic experience.

Speaking at the event, Shahnawaz Rashid said:“This strategic alliance not only enhances the offerings for moviegoers but also underscores our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our Credit Cardholders. As NOVO Cinemas continues to captivate audiences with immersive cinematic experiences, Commercial Bank is equally enthusiastic about extending exclusive deals and privileges to its customers. Together, we are poised to turn every cinema visit into a journey of entertainment and banking excellence.”

Roger Abi Haidar, said:“As an entertainment leader in GCC, we are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Commercial Bank which underscores our dedication to delivering innovative cinematic experiences and high-value offerings in 7 locations across Qatar. Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for Commercial Bank Cardholders, blending the magic of cinema with the convenience and rewards offered by Commercial Bank's innovative financial solutions.”

Sudheer Nair, underscored the significance of the partnership with Novo Cinemas, stating:“The collaboration with Novo Cinemas marks a pivotal moment in redefining the customer experience for our selected Credit Cardholders. Through this partnership, we are offering our Credit Cardholders exclusive benefits, making their leisure time even more memorable. Our commitment to providing an exceptional banking experience remains steadfast, and this collaboration is a testament to our dedication.”

Commercial Bank remains dedicated to redefining the very essence of banking for its customers in Qatar and beyond. To avail of this exclusive offer, customers can visit Novo Cinemas' official website at novocinemas or use the Novo Mobile App for online purchases.