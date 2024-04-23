Congress Stages Protest In K’Taka Condemning Centre Over Drought Relief

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Karnataka Congress on Tuesday staged a protest at the Gandhi statue of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemning the Centre over the release of drought relief.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it was a symbolic protest to oppose the“step-motherly” treatment of the Centre towards Karnataka.

“The Central government hates Karnataka. Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah nor Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to our demands,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

He said that on September 22, 2023, the memorandum for drought relief was given and the Central team visited the state for four days.

“Karnataka is suffering from severe drought. Out of 240 taluks, 223 are declared drought prone. Despite this, the Central government is claiming that we had delayed submission of the memorandum,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the state government is spending its own money for drought relief.“We are spending Rs 36,000 crores for the guarantees in 2023-24 and for 2024-25, Rs 55,009 crore have been earmarked. There is crop loss in 48,000 lakh hectares. We have demanded for Rs 18,172 crores relief package for drought,” the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

He also questioned how can Central leadership visit Karnataka when they have denied drought relief for the state.

“I demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting Karnataka to release the drought relief. We had to approach the Supreme Court as there was no response from the Centre,” the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.