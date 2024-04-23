'Sports Is Universal Language That Unites Us All': Djokovic's Inspiring Words After 5Th Laureus Award (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1 in tennis, clinched the esteemed Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award for the fifth time in his illustrious career, following yet another remarkable season on the court.

The prestigious accolade was bestowed upon Djokovic during a splendid ceremony held on Monday at the Galería De Cristal in Madrid. Alongside Djokovic, fellow tennis luminaries Rafael Nadal and Diede de Groot also received recognition with their respective awards.

In the previous season, Djokovic added to his storied career by claiming his 10th Australian Open, third Roland Garros, and fourth US Open titles, thereby equaling the all-time record with 24 Grand Slam singles triumphs.

The Serbian outshone football luminaries Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi, Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, and sprinter Noah Lyles to clinch the award. The honour was presented to him by NFL legend Tom Brady.

In his speech at the event, Djokovic said, "I've had for the last hour or so goosebumps watching incredible athletes present here in the room and of course all the other athletes in the world of sport globally that have made a huge impact on the world of sports in general in 2023 and keep inspiring people around the world, youth around the world with every single move, word, jump or pass or hit or stroke that they do so I just want to acknowledge all the athletes here and congratulate all the nominees and of course the award winners tonight. So congratulations everybody."

"Laureus is a very special organisation. I've been honoured to receive this award for the first time in 2012. I would specially thank Mr. Johann Rupert, the founder of the Laureus Sports Foundation, recognising the power of sports and also of course Nelson Mandela who has inspired us all and sent incredible message that sports has the power to change. We're seeing that. We're seeing that on an everyday basis, particularly with children that choose sport over streets and have developed some crucial life skills and also some values that direct their lives into the right direction. So, I want to acknowledge the Laureus Sports Foundation for improving lives of 7+ million children around the world. That's truly incredible in over 25 years and I'm just honoured to be standing here and to be part of this organisation and this incredible evening and also in the midst of incredible division in the world that we're experiencing today be part of something that really truly united people on the deepest level. Sports is exactly that. It shines the light for this young people around the world. It shows them the right way that wherever you are from, whatever culture or tradition you're coming from or colour of your skin or language that you speak, sports is a universal language that unites us all. So, thank you so much for being present here tonight," Djokovic added in his inspiring speech at the ceremony.

Djokovic, who previously claimed the World Sportsman of the Year award in 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2019, now shares the record with five-time winner Roger Federer for the most wins in the tennis category.

Here's a look at the full list of winners at the Laureus Sports Award 2024:

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award: Novak Djokovic

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Aitana Bonmati

Laureus World Team of the Year Award: Spain Women's Football Team

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Jude Bellingham

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award: Simone Biles

Laureus Sport for Good Award: Fundación Rafa Nadal

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Diede de Groot

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Arisa Trew